3 players the Denver Broncos could sign after Drew Sanders' Achilles injury
Drew Sanders tore his Achilles before the 2024 NFL Draft, so the Denver Broncos could make a move to try and fill his roster spot. Does anyone know for sure if Sanders was going to play ILB or EDGE? Well, with hearing that his Achilles tear was before the NFL Draft, and seeing as the Broncos took EDGE Jonah Elliss, maybe Sanders was set to be an EDGE rusher?
However, the Broncos ILB room is shaky, so there was a need for Sanders to settle into that spot as well. Whatever the truth is, the Broncos could make a roster move at ILB, EDGE, or even both to see if they could fill the potential production that they'll miss with Sanders likely out for the season. It was an underwhelming rookie season for Sanders.
And his second year in the NFL may not even come to fruition. Who could the Denver Broncos sign to replace Sanders in 2024?
1. Kwon Alexander, ILB
You thought I was done talking about Kwon Alexander, didn't you? Well, Alexander has struggled with injuries for his entire career, so perhaps this is the exact player that Denver needs to stay away from, but he's a former Pro Bowler and did suit up for seven games in 2020 with the New Orleans Saints. He racked up four passes defended, two fumble recoveries, 27 total tackles, and one QB hit.
He played another 12 games for the Saints in 2021 and had 3.5 sacks. Alexander should be plenty familiar with how Sean Payton likes to run things, so this move at ILB would make some sense.