3 Players the Broncos need to see improvement from in 2023
By Jack Ramsey
2) TE Albert Okwuegbunam
Albert Okwuegbunam is entering another year of uncertainty in Denver. Albert O, once drafted in what many thought would become an unstoppable duo with Drew Lock dating back to their days at Mizzou, might not even be one of the first three tight ends in Denver. Ever since blowing out his ACL in October of 2021, Albert O has been on rocky footing in Denver.
He entered 2022 as the presumptive starter, but drops led to him losing the starting job to rookie Greg Dulcich, and drop issues lead to Albert O. being inactive for several games in 2023 before getting some more reps after the departure of Nathaniel Hackett. However, an inconsistent tenure has led to the 25-year-old's most uncertain year yet.
However, if there is one player on the offensive roster that can gain the most trust in a short amount of time, it would be Albert O. The tight end ran a sub-4.50 40-yard dash, is a physical monster, and has the potential to be one of the most explosive tight ends in football. A pairing of Albert O. and Dulcich in a two-tight end set could be dangerous for the Broncos, and create matchup nightmares.
If the Broncos want to see their offense explode and reach its full potential, a second strong tight end to pair with Dulcich would do their game wonders, especially considering Russell Wilson and Sean Payton's storied success with tight ends in their offenses. Albert O. needs a big year, but if he struggles and can't turn in that type of year, it could mean the end of his Broncos career.