7 Broncos players whose roster spots are on the line vs. 49ers
- Clarity coming at WR?
- Huge offensive line shuffling?
- One more shot for Albert O.?
The Denver Broncos will play their second preseason game of the year against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night, and as is typically the case for preseason contests, there will be a lot at stake. This second preseason game will likely function as the "dress rehearsal" for teams that play their starters in the preseason, similar to the way the third preseason game served the same function when there were four preseason games to be played.
We'll almost undoubtedly see the starters get their most extensive preseason action in this game, and who knows how many of them we will see against the Rams next weekend with the two teams having joint practices all throughout the week? At any rate, snaps for players fighting for roster spots will be a bit harder to come by this week in particular, but players will still have a chance to impress.
Which players have roster spots on the line after what we've seen in the first preseason game and seen/heard throughout training camp? Let's take a look at the top seven.
7 players with roster spots on the line for the Denver Broncos vs. 49ers
1. Albert Okwuegbunam, tight end
I think it goes without saying at this point that Albert O. is really in a tight spot as far as his roster chances are concerned. He was shockingly listed 5th on the team's initial depth chart, which is supposedly "unofficial" but in many ways, it also speaks volumes.
That seemed like a clear message that Okwuegbunam's roster life is on the line and he's responded with some impressive reps in practice:
Adam Trautman appears to be the team's TE1 at this point. Greg Dulcich and Chris Manhertz are right on his heels. I think the Broncos woul keep Albert O. depending on what they do with the rest of the roster, but he's one of those players who is going to have to put everything he possibly can on tape to force the team not to cut him. This game against the 49ers will be huge for his chances.