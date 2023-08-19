3 Players the Broncos need to see improvement from in 2023
By Jack Ramsey
The 2023 Denver Broncos are going to need to change a lot from their 2022 campaign to make the playoffs. From coaching, to morale, to individual performance, and just the team performance as a whole, there is a lot of work to do.
If the Broncos are going to have a turnaround, they'll need help from a few different spots on the field, and some specific players who are going to need to break out. The team has a few weak spots and will need to see some major progression from players there in order to feel confident about their spot. With that, here are three Broncos who need to step up and improve drastically in 2023:
1) DE Matt Henningsen
Henningsen turned in a fine rookie campaign in 2022, but the overall state of the Broncos' defensive line lands Henningsen in a spot where there is more stress on him to perform at a higher level. The former Wisconsin Badger is being pushed into a much larger role after the Broncos did not completely address the position, and then recent legal issues (Eyioma Uwazurike) have left the team without another member of their depth.
The team brought Shelby Harris in for a visit a few weeks back, but nothing has come of it. The front line figures to feature returnee DJ Jones, former Chief Frank Clark, and Vance Joseph disciple Zach Allen. While it reads as a strong line, the depth drops off considerably after the first three. After those three comes Henningsen, veteran Mike Purcell, and preseason week one standout Elijah Garcia. The Broncos will likely need all of them to step up, but Henningsen might be under the largest microscope heading into the year, as their 4th defensive lineman.