3 player trades the Broncos can make during the 2024 NFL Draft
Could the Denver Broncos make a player trade or two during the 2024 NFL Draft?
The Denver Broncos definitely need an infusion of young talent on their roster. Could they find that talent in what's left of the trade market? Draft day trades happen, so it's not like it's impossible. The Broncos currently have two picks within the top 100 and eight picks overall.
They still have avenues to acquire more capital and could also swing a trade up or down the draft board as well. I believe that head coach Sean Payton is going to be aggressive in trying to fix this roster. Not only could that mean trading up, but I don't think it's unrealistic for a player trade to also happen, whether that means the Broncos sending a player to another team or them acquiring a player.
Let's look a three draft day trades the Broncos can make during the
1. Broncos send a trade package for Bengals WR Tee Higgins
How about this trade proposal:
Tee Higgins requested a trade out of Cincinnati recently, so he's clearly not happy in his current role and probably wants to be a feature player on offense. Through his first four seasons in the NFL, Higgins has averaged 4.4 receptions per game and 63.5 yards per game. In 2021 and 2022, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark, and for the last three seasons, he's been playing second-fiddle to Ja'Marr Chase, and there'd be no reason for the Bengals to trade Chase.
So, why not send Higgins to Denver? The Broncos could send WR Courtland Sutton and their 2024 third-round pick and get an elite WR back in the deal. Higgins also does need paid, but Denver can swing that. If this trade were to happen, Denver's WR room would all of a sudden look very promising:
Tee Higgins / Josh Reynolds / Marvin Mims Jr / Tim Patrick
That would definitely be a huge upgrade over what they'd have in recent years.