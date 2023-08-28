3 overreactions after Denver Broncos shutout victory against the Los Angeles Rams
The Denver Broncos shutout the Los Angeles Rams in week three of the preseason. How much should we overreact to this marvelous performance?
The Denver Broncos gradually got better in each preseason game, and it led to a massively dominating shutout victory against the Los Angeles Rams in week three of the preseason. Sean Payton had talked about how he thought winning in the preseason was important, and boy did he have his team ready to go.
In a game where few, if any starters played, the Denver Broncos' backups put on a show for the home crowd. In almost every aspect of the game, the Broncos dominated the lowly Rams, scoring double-digit points in three of four quarters and showing massive improvement on both sides of the ball. Between regular season performances, this showing by the Denver Broncos rivals their trouncing of the Arizona Cardinals back in 2018.
Let's jump the gun and overreact to this game a bit.
3 overreactions after Denver Broncos shutout victory against the Los Angeles Rams
1. The Denver Broncos offense will rank top 10 in the 2023 NFL season
Given Sean Payton's history as a head coach in the NFL, I don't think this is a total overreaction, but when you consider that the Denver Broncos offense hasn't always had the easiest time this offseason, it definitely could be. Both Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci, "The Nooch" played very well, and some of the Broncos' primary backups on offense also made some great strides.
Albert Okwuegbunam is going to give the coaching staff a tough decision to make after his performance. Marvin Mims Jr., Brandon Johnson, and Lil'Jordan Humphrey all had over 50 receiving yards on the day as well. Jaleel McLaughlin continued his stellar offseason with another 48 yards and a touchdown on just 10 carries.
If the Denver Broncos can get this type of production from their backup players when they're in the game, this offense is going to be one of the best in the NFL. Just think, we didn't see starters like Javonte Williams, Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Russell Wilson, among others. The team's backups put up nearly 50 points against a well-coached Rams team.
The Broncos' offensive projection looks a lot better after this game.