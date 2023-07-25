3 options for Denver Broncos to replace suspended Eyioma Uwazurike
Who could the Denver Broncos sign to replace suspended DL Eyioma Uwazurike?
3. Carlos Dunlap
One of the most productive players of this generation is Carlos Dunlap, who has played a whopping 13 seasons in the NFL. He's got 100 career regular-season sacks and a stellar 267 QB hits. Dunlap most recently played for the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022 where he amassed four sacks and 12 QB hits in 17 games.
Dunlap clearly is not the player he once was, but it's obvious how good he has been. Maybe Dunlap still has another great season left in the tank if he'd play in the right scheme. He previously played for the Seattle Seahawks and Cincinnati Bengals.
His 17-game averages over the course of his career come out to average nine sacks and 23 QB hits per season. Well, Dunlap might not be a nine-sack guy anymore, but his experience and previous evidence of production might be enough for Denver to take a low-risk, high-reward chance with the former second-round pick.
Whoever the Denver Broncos decide to sign, it's clear thy need to bring someone in.