3 notable Broncos players who are in their last year with the team in 2024
The Denver Broncos must continue improving their roster around QB Bo Nix, and these three players could be in their last year with the team. Denver's roster is not great, but it's not terrible, either. The team clearly has a few positions that need some youth and more explosiveness
But being that the team has not had their own first and second-round picks since 2021, it's been a hard for them to bring in more talent. The 2025 NFL Draft and free agency period is going to be the first time in multiple seasons that Denver has a full cupboard of draft picks and cap space, so next offseason is where we could see the team make great strides with their roster.
But to do that, they may have to say goodbye to some notable players.
Garett Bolles, LT
Having been with the Denver Broncos since the 2017 NFL Season, Garrett Bolles is set to be a free agent in 2025, and it does not feel like at the moment that the team will bring him back. He'd be entering his age-33 season in 2025, and Denver may need to shed at least one big contract from their books along the offensive line.
All of Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey are on big-time deals, and with Bolles' contract expiring, it would make sense for Denver to let him test the free agent market. This could propel left tackle to the top of the Denver Broncos' needs list next offseason, and there could be some very strong tackle prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Good NFL teams are built from the inside, out, and while Bolles has been steady for Denver for multiple years now, he's probably headed to a new team in 2025.
Courtland Sutton, WR
Courtland Sutton is probably the Denver Broncos most consistent WR, and that is a huge problem. He's not a WR1 at this point. He broke out all the way back in 2019, having put up a 1,000-yard season while also earning a Pro Bowl. Sutton caught 10 touchdowns in 2023 but was not someone who was eating up yardage.
Denver needs a true WR1 and someone who can excel with the ball in their hands. Sutton's time with the Broncos feels like it is coming to an end. He's one of the longest-tenured players on the roster and is now in his age-29 season. Denver may have to do with Sutton what they did with former WR Jerry Jeudy; just trading him for what they can get.
Denver has two young wide receivers in Troy Franklin and Marvin Mims Jr, so perhaps trading Sutton could clear the way in 2025 and beyond for Franklin and Mims to get more snaps. The Broncos, regardless, have a massive, massive need at WR heading into 2025.
They could justify signing someone like Tee Higgins in free agency and even then using their 2025 first-round pick on another WR. It may sound excessive, but the Broncos WR performance has been pretty awful this far, and Sutton is not helping.
Javonte Williams, RB
The last time Denver Broncos RB Javonte Williams has averaged more than four yards per carry was all the way back on October 22nd, 2023. It was the Broncos' victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 7 of the 2023 year.
Folks, what are we doing here? Frankly, I am not sure why Williams hasn't been shown the bench at this point. Something has to give, right? He was a second-round pick of the Broncos back in the 2021 NFL Draft and has turned out to be a huge miss by George Paton, who even traded up to get Williams.
He's a free agent following the 2024 NFL Season, and the Broncos did take Audric Estime in the 2024 NFL Draft, so perhaps the writing is already on the wall for Williams to depart. Unless there is some miraculous turnaround here, Williams is not going to be brought back, and it would truly be a waste of a roster spot. He's one of the most inefficient running backs in football, and as soon as Estime is back off of injured reserve, Javonte Williams should be dropped down the depth chart.