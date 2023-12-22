3 nightmare scenarios for the Denver Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos should hope that these scenarios do not come true.
Nightmare Scenario #3: Broncos miss out on players to improve weak spots
No one truly knows what the plan is for the Denver Broncos to be a better football team in 2024 and beyond. The team needs some help just about everywhere, but I think the most urgent positions are the iDL, EDGE, WR, and TE rooms. George Paton and Sean Payton have likely already begun doing their homework on 2024 NFL draftees and pending free agents.
And I bet if they don't have it done now, they will have it done soon, but I think they are putting lists of players together as players they want to target to bring onto the team. The Broncos could free up a ton of cap space and could be active in free agency again like they were in 2023. They could also take a more modest approach and turn their attention to the 2024 NFL Draft more.
There really are endless ways for the Broncos to improve their roster, but a nightmare scenario is not getting those desired players for whatever reason. Maybe the #1 player the Broncos want to target in 2024 is pending free agent Danielle Hunter. Well, what if Hunter signs elsewhere? And what if the Broncos miss out on their second choice behind Hunter?
The same could also be said for the tight end position, too. In reality, 31 other teams want to improve their roster, so the Broncos should be aggressive in acquiring the players they want because other teams surely want to do the same thing.