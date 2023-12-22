3 nightmare scenarios for the Denver Broncos in 2024
The Denver Broncos should hope that these scenarios do not come true.
Nightmare Scenario #2: Kansas City Chiefs find a stud wide receiver
One of the biggest needs for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason is the wide receiver position, as they have gotten inconsistent production from this unit all year, and QB Patrick Mahomes is currently having the worst statistical season of his career. It's great to see, but any offensive playmaker in the NFL would probably love the idea of catching passes from Mahomes.
So I don't think the Chiefs would have any issue in bringing in a stud wide receiver. They could also double-dip and draft one. Guys like Tee Higgins, Mike Evans, and Michael Pittman Jr are free agents this year. I do think Higgins and Pittman return to their respective teams in 2024, but I think Evans wants to test the market, and the future Hall of Famer would be a perfect fit in KC.
The Chiefs could also use their first-round pick in 2024 on a wide receiver. The 2024 WR class is very deep, so picking in the low-20s might be high enough for the Chiefs to land an elite WR for the future. This could make the Chiefs' offense way more dynamic and would make them a handful to deal with once again.
The Denver Broncos should hope that the Chiefs do not land a top-tier wide receiver in 2024.