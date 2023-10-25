3 nightmare scenarios for the Denver Broncos now and in the future
The Denver Broncos feel like a cursed franchise, and perhaps these scenarios happening would all but confirm that
3. Denver Broncos don't have long-term QB plan in place by 2024
I think by the time the 2024 NFL Season kicks off, the Denver Broncos need to a long-term quarterback plan in place, at least. Failure to do so would be a monumental mistake. This could look different; the first plan might be to bring Russell Wilson back with a high draft pick at QB2, perhaps someone like Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr. Perhaps that QB is someone else.
Bringing Wilson back for 2024 wouldn't be the worst thing if Sean Payton has someone behind him with actual potential, not Jarrett Stidham. Another scenario could be the Broncos drafting someone like Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, cutting Wilson, and starting the rookie in Week 1. I think this scenario may only happen if that QB is Williams or Maye, as they seem like the unquestioned best QBs in the 2024 class.
The third scenario could be something that we saw a few years ago. The Broncos could cut Russell Wilson, sign a bridge quarterback, and also have that rookie QB in the mix. Someone like Andy Dalton, Jacoby Brissett, Gardner Minshew, or anyone else who fits that QB mix could be the bridge QB that eventually gives way to the rookie QB. Payton might like this scenario just in case his rookie QB isn't quite ready to be deployed come Week 1 of 2024.