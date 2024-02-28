3 NFL players not in the league last year the Broncos could sign in 2024
Could the Denver Broncos actually sign a player or two this year who was NOT in the league in 2023?
The Denver Broncos should be open to anything in pursuit of improving their roster and fielding a winning team. Could the Broncos actually sign a player in 2024 who was not in the league during 2023? The typical shelf life in the NFL does seem quite a bit shorter than most other professional sports, so when a player goes from being on a roster to not playing for an entire year, it might not be likely that they return to the NFL.
However, could the Broncos look to this "market" and actually sign a player not in the league in 2023 this offseason? Is there even a player out there who could make the Broncos appreciably better? Actually, I think there are three the team could consider in 2024.
1. Jared Cook, TE
I can't find anything that says Jared Cook retired. He was drafted way back in 2019 and last played in the NFL during the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. From 2019-2020, he was playing with Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints, catching 80 passes for 1,209 yards and 16 touchdowns.
A viable red-zone threat, Cook's 6'5" frame and insanely long legs could perhaps still give him a tiny bit of value in the NFL. Honestly, it won't hurt to bring Cook into the mix this offseason to see if there is something left with the tight end who played 200 total games in the NFL.
2. Ndamukong Suh, DT
Playing as recently as 2022, Ndamukong Suh was a force in the NFL for his entire career. In 2022, he suited up for eight regular season games with the Philadelphia Eagles, amassing 10 total tackles and two QB hits. From 2020-2021 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Suh accumulated 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 32 QB hits.
He's 37 years old and obviously is a ways past his prime, but much like Cook, perhaps there is something left of Suh, and the Broncos do need help along the defensive line. Suh is 6'4" and 313 pounds, so he's someone who can be a space-eater on the defensive line if nothing else.
3. Tarik Cohen, RB
Now technically, Tarik Cohen was on a practice squad in 2023 with the Carolina Panthers, but he was not playing in any regular season games, so to me, that counts. Cohen last appeared in an NFL game back in 2020 with the Chicago Bears, earning a Pro Bowl and All-Pro nod in 2018. During that 2018 season, Cohen rushed for 444 yards, had 725 receiving yards, and also led the NFL with 411 punt return yards.
The interesting part here is that Tarik Cohen is still just 28 years old. The Broncos could take a flier on a low-cost running back who brings return and receiving ability. Perhaps Tarik Cohen could make some noise in the offseason and earn a spot at the bottom of the Denver Broncos roster.