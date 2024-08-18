3 NFL free agents that could help the Denver Broncos in the 2024 season
The Denver Broncos must continue to re-work their roster until it's as good as it can be, and these three free agents might be able to help. Folks, there are still some viable free agents on the market, and it would be wise if they looked to the FA market one last time before the start of the 2024 NFL Season.
I have a feeling that Sean Payton is extremely confident in this roster to win a ton of games in 2023, and given how weak the Broncos were at times in 2023, I can imagine he's thinking winning record at least in 2024.
Well, they could give themselves one last boost to finish with a winning record by taking to the free agent market one last time and signing these three players.
Connor McGovern, OC
Connor McGovern played in 47 games for the Denver Broncos, but after the 2019 NFL Season, signed with the New York Jets, where he played until 2023. He's still on the open market and has been a steady presence along the interior of multiple offensive lines for years. If nothing else, he'd be a better veteran option than Sam Mustipher, who the Broncos signed earlier this offseason.
As of now, the center competition seems to be down to either Luke Wattenberg or Alex Forsyth. Forsyth has some familiarity with Bo Nix during their time at Oregon, but even with that existing, the Broncos OL weakness is very clearly at center.
The idea of bringing in someone like McGovern, who has played in 102 regular season games, is a great one.
Yannick Ngakoue, DE
The Denver Broncos could use another body along the defensive line, so why not consider someone like Yannick Ngakoue? Ngakoue has never been able to latch onto a team for the long-term due to his awful run defense, but he's been in the NFL since 2016 and has had just one year where he did not finish with at least eight sacks.
It came in 2023 with the Chicago Bears, but he did manage to have four in 13 games. Across his 123-game regular season career, Ngakoue has averaged 10 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and 20 QB hits per-17 games, so he's been very productive for a long time.
The Denver Broncos did re-make their defensive line this offseason, and the unit feels much better heading into 2024 than it was at any point in 2023. Why not consider adding another player who could give the team a pass-rush boost?
Jayron Kearse, S
The Denver Broncos no longer have Caden Sterns or Justin Simmons in the safety room. The top two players and likely starters are Brandon Jones and PJ Locke III. The Denver Broncos easily need another veteran body in this unit, and Jayron Kearse is still out there. He was in the same NFL Draft that Justin Simmons was, and Kearse has played in 119 regular season games.
He's got 388 career tackles, 29 passes defended, five interceptions, and 22 tackles for loss. Jayron Kearse last played for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Season. Denver should look to add a veteran body to this room, as they may risk the unit regressing big-time if they do not address it once more before the start of the 2024 NFL Season.
Adding Jayron Kearse truly shores up the backend of the Denver Broncos defense.