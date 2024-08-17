AFC West power rankings: Where do the Broncos stand in preseason Week 2?
The AFC West could end up being a two-horse race in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's power rank the four teams ahead of the second week of preseason action. Fun fact; the Denver Broncos are the only team in the division at the moment with a winning record.
Sure, the preseason doesn't really matter, but it's nice to see that Denver has one-upped their AFC West rivals thus far, and perhaps that can continue in the 2024 NFL Season. As we approach preseason Week 2, let's dive into some AFC West power rankings.
AFC West power rankings: Where do the Broncos stand in preseason Week 2?
4. Los Angeles Chargers (0-1)
Not only did the Los Angeles Chargers only score three points in their first preseason game, but they seem to have a backup QB problem. The answer does not seem to be Luis Perez, Max Duggan, or Easton Stick. Their starting QB, Justin Herbert, is nursing a foot injury, and with how many backup QBs played during the 2023 NFL Season, it's imperative that an NFL team has a capable one.
The Chargers do not, and overall, this roster is just not great. There are still some major questions everywhere on offense and along the defensive front. Jim Harbaugh certainly has his work cut out for him, and I do not envision the Chargers being much of a threat during the 2024 NFL Season.
3. Las Vegas Raiders (0-1)
The Las Vegas Raiders might end up being the very worst team in the division during the 2024 NFL Season, and I could see them finishing with a top-5 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. This could benefit them in the future, though, as they do not have a franchise QB, and could land one next April. They lost by one point in their first preseason game to the Minnesota Vikings and have issues everywhere.
The newly-hired duo of Antonio Pierce and Tom Telesco as the head coach and general manager is just not great, and some of the decisions they have made this offseason have been puzzling at best. The Denver Broncos may finally end their losing streak versus the Raiders in the 2024 NFL Season.