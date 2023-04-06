3 new problem players in AFC West Denver Broncos have to worry about
Morgan Fox, DL, Los Angeles Chargers
The Broncos opted to not meet the contract standards for Dre’Mont Jones this offseason, allowing him to sign elsewhere. Jones signed with the Seattle Seahawks, creating a hole along the defensive line. They chose to sign former Cardinal Zach Allen, who reunites with Vance Joseph.
The Chargers landed a good one on a two-year deal in Morgan Fox. Fox spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams, putting up 10.5 sacks during that time. He has 14 sacks over the last three seasons, including a season in which he had six sacks, and one in which he put up 6.5.
The Chargers now have a nice pairing of Fox and Joey Bosa who the Denver Broncos have to be concerned about. Denver’s tackle situation is a question mark. It’s sad to ask this question, but does the team have a top tackle in Garett Bolles?
I’ve always wanted to say yes, but in terms of the entire league standards, maybe not. It’s entirely possible, however, that the additions of Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey help make the entire offensive line better, helping stop Fox and Bosa from being huge game-changers.
Still, it is concerning to see the Chargers add a player on the defensive line who has put up respectable numbers.
It’s up to the Broncos' new offensive line coach Zach Strief to help get the unit up to the highest standards possible. If they can do that, the addition of Fox won’t be as bad. Right now, however, it’s something to keep an eye on.