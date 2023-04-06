3 new problem players in AFC West Denver Broncos have to worry about
JaWaan Taylor, T, Chiefs
Add another player that fans of the Denver Broncos wanted the team to acquire this offseason with former Jacksonville Jaguars tackle Jawaan Taylor. Taylor is a young tackle prospect who garnered a lot of attention during the free agency process but ultimately chose to sign with the defending Super Bowl Champion Chiefs.
Taylor had played right tackle for the Jaguars but with Orlando Brown Jr signing with the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason, Taylor will be heading to the left side to protect star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
One of the ways to make defeating the Chiefs a lot easier is getting Patrick Mahomes to the ground, not allowing him to throw the football. With his talents and abilities, however, he can make something out of literally nothing. The Chiefs made sure to address the tackle position with Taylor, and it’s not going to surprise me one bit if the Broncos struggle to get to Mahomes in their two regular season matchups.
The Broncos were seeking to trade Garett Bolles this offseason but apparently were unable to find any buyers. The Broncos had a choice between McGlinchey and Taylor this offseason. This is a decision that could either make or break the unit in my opinion. It’s certainly something to keep an eye on going forward.
What do you think, Broncos Country? Did the Broncos choose the right player for the right tackle spot that has been awful for so long?