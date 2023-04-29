3 needs for the Denver Broncos on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft
The Denver Broncos finally got on the draft board on Saturday's day two, in which the team moved up to select Oklahoma's receiver Marvin Mims, took Arkansas' linebacker Drew Sanders, and then again traded up to take corner Riley Moss from Iowa.
The Broncos added some serious talent to their roster in this draft, and two potential week one starters in Sanders and Moss. The team is still slated to hold two picks on day three, both of which are in the sixth round (183 and 195 overall). The team has addressed some needs, but other roster holes still persist with only two picks left: here are three positions of need for the Broncos entering day three of the NFL Draft.
Denver Broncos top needs on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft
1) Interior Offensive Line
Entering the final stage of the draft, the Broncos could still use some help on the inside of the offensive line, especially the center position. The Broncos are slated to start Lloyd Cushenberry up the middle again this year, and he will be again backed up by Luke Wattenberg, who the Broncos took out of Washington in last year's draft.
Cushenberry is entering his fourth year with the Broncos, all as the team's starting center. He fared decently well in his first two seasons, but his third was a much different story. His third season was plagued by injuries and poor play - he came one penalty shy of setting a career-high in half as many games. Making it into only eight games, there is reason to be concerned about Cushenberry's health. However, pairing that with a career-worst year entering his contractual "walk" year, the Broncos could use another interior offensive lineman, and hopefully a center at that.