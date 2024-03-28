3 moves the Broncos should make after signing WR Josh Reynolds
The Denver Broncos still appear to be willing to spend in free agency.
The Denver Broncos added a rock-solid wide receiver on Wednesday, signing Josh Reynolds to a two-year deal. Could the team make a few more moves after this? Reynolds isn't going to fill up the stat sheet, but he's a very willing run blocker and can play both slot and on the outside. He does appear to be a seamless fit into Sean Payton's offense, which is promising.
He's 29 years old and raises the floor of the wide receiver unit, which is now, arguably, five wide receivers deep with Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr, Tim Patrick, and Brandon Johnson. At this point, free agency moves are not going to make headlines, but there are still some diamonds out there. If Denver signed Reynolds this late, could they still be exploring the FA market?
1. Sign LT Andre Dillard
A former first-round pick, Andre Dillard has simply not panned out as a starting-caliber tackle in the NFL, but there could be something there in the right system. Dillard had signed a three-year deal last offseason with the Tennessee Titans, but was cut after just one season with the team. Beginning his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, Dillard is still a free agent.
A couple of things stand out to be with Dillard. He's played in 59 regular season games and has been called for just nine penalties, according to Pro Football Reference. He's also never played less than 12 games in a season during his NFL career, so he's never had a problem getting onto the field. The first-round upside could still be there, and even though the Broncos have already signed a tackle this offseason, Matt Peart, I don't see how that'd take them out of signing Dillard.