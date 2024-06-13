3 most overrated players on the Denver Broncos roster ahead of 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos certainly have some very solid players on both sides of the ball, but do they have any overrated players? The Broncos do have some underrated players, which is a good thing, but they also unfortunately have some overrated ones as well.
Perhaps because of their contract situation, talent that has simply never been realized, or some other reason, players across the NFL are sometimes dubbed as overrated, and it's not a good label to have. Do the Denver Broncos have any overrated players?
They do, and here are three of them.
Baron Browning, EDGE
Yeah, Baron Browning is no one special. He has been compared to former Broncos great Von Miller at times due to his similar athletic profile and bend off the edge. However, through three seasons, Browning has not cemented himself as much of anything and has not been able to consistently stay on the field.
He's never played more than 14 games in a season, and through 38 career games, he's got 9.5 sacks, 107 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 22 QB hits. His average statistics thus far per 17-game season come out to four sacks, six tackles for loss, and 10 QB hits.
Now yes, Browning was a mid-round pick, but I think he gets treated as if he's this young star about to breakout. Instead, I believe the Denver Broncos simply have a quality backup EDGE rusher, and nothing more. Frankly, Denver could find a Baron Browning replacement next offseason if they let his contract expire.