3 most improved units on the Denver Broncos roster for the 2024 NFL Season
Defensive Line
The Denver Broncos defensive line was just awful in the 2023 NFL Season, and while the Broncos did not bring in any elite players, they brought in players who are clearly better than what they had at any point last year. The biggest move was robbing the New York Jets for John Franklin-Myers, a quality defensive end who has had 14.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 48 QB hits over his last 50 games.
The Broncos also signed two defensive tackles in Malcolm Roach, who is one of the best run-stuffers in the NFL, and Angelo Blackson, a quality backup option. Still remaining in this unit includes Zach Allen and DJ Jones, who should both have a great shot to play better in 2024 given the improved personnel.
I cannot stress how crucial it is that the Broncos improved their DL. This is going to have a huge impact on both sides of the ball.
Wide Receiver
Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, and Marvin Mims Jr highlighted the top three players at wide receiver for the Broncos in 2023. Well, Jeudy was shipped to the Cleveland Browns, and Mims is now in his second year, so a year two leap could be in story.
However, the Broncos get Tim Patrick back from injury, signed do-it-all WR Josh Reynolds in free agency, and were able to get a second-round talent at WR in Troy Franklin in the fourth round. All of a sudden, the Broncos have a ton of bodies at wide receiver, which should make life very easy for Bo Nix.
While the Broncos do not necessarily have an every week WR1, they've got what could be the deepest WR room in the NFL, and opposing defenses having this many wide receivers to cover should free up chances for others.
The Denver Broncos are going to feature a better roster overall in 2024 than they had at any point in the 2023 NFL Season.