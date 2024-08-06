3 more surprising moves Broncos can make after cutting Caden Sterns
Broncos could sign back Justin Simmons
This might not be a surprising move if the Broncos were to make it. Frankly, it's way more surprising that the stud safety is still on the free agent market. Denver cut Justin Simmons following the 2023 NFL Season. He spent his entire career with the team and is an all-time team great. It's not impossible for Denver to bring Simmons back.
And you have to wonder just why he has not signed with a team yet. It is money related? Does Simmons want to wait it out to sign with a contender? What's the issue here? Whatever the real issue is, the Broncos could surely use Simmons' elite play in the secondary. If they can make the numbers work and if Simmons has a desire to come back, the Broncos and Simmons should make a one-year deal happen.
Broncos could extend Garett Bolles, Patrick Surtain II, and Zach Allen
Not just extending one of these three players, but extending all three. This would give the team a clear investment for the long-term and give them stability at left tackle for a couple more seasons. Garett Bolles has one more year left on his deal, so that could be a situation to monitor. Even as Bolles ages into his 30s, he's still playing at a high level, so the Broncos have every reason to keep him around.
Zach Allen led the team with 24 QB hits in the 2023 NFL Season, which is a great number for being an interior pass rusher. Being that Allen has played every season of his career with Vance Joseph, there is reason to believe that Allen could have the best season of his career in 2024. I do not think double-digit sacks and 30 QB hits is off the table by any means.
This would make him much more expensive to extend next offseason. Why not do one now?
The last extension Denver could do is the most logical one, as Patrick Surtain II is the best CB in football and is surely going to be with this team for the long-term. With the team already extending one of their 2021 NFL Draft picks in Quinn Meinerz, Surtain should be next.
He's a foundational piece on defense and with the NFL being a passing-first league, having a lockdown CB like Surtain is huge. The Broncos could truly surprise us if they managed to extend all of Garett Bolles, Zach Allen, and Patrick Surtain II.