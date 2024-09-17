3 monumental changes the Denver Broncos must eventually make
Say goodbye to a long-time fixture on offense
The Denver Broncos could have a major change along their offensive line starting in the 2025 NFL Season. The team drafted Garett Bolles back in the 2017 NFL Draft, and he's actually the last time the team has taken a tackle in the NFL Draft.
Bolles has been the team's full-time starter since 2017 but has missed some time here and there with a few injuries. He really came along near the end of the 2019 NFL Season and began to put it together. In 2020, he erupted and earned a four-year contract extension. That extension expires at the end of the season.
The left tackle is now in his age-32 season in the NFL, so if the Broncos were to bring him back, he'd be a 33-year-old left tackle who would surely be in the last year or two of his tenure with the team. The Broncos may just let Bolles hit free agency and sign with another team. This would then perhaps force Denver to bring in a low-cost left tackle solution and pair him with someone in the 2025 NFL Draft.
This would continue the youth movement and also give the Broncos a legitimate long-term solution at the position. As of now, all of Bolles, Ben Powers, Quinn Meinerz, and Mike McGlinchey are all on big-time deals. The Broncos may have to shed at least one of those this offseason, and since Bolles' contract is up, Denver will probably go cheaper at that position.
Garett Bolles is still a solid tackle but definitely will have his moments from time to time where it looks like he has no idea what he is doing out there. Frankly, the left side of the Broncos offensive line is the shakier side. Left guard Ben Powers is not great and was pretty average in 2023.
The Broncos invested big-time money into their offensive line last offseason in signing Powers and McGlinchey, and also extended Quinn Meinerz this past offseason. More change is on the horizon for this unit.