2 winners (and 4 losers) for Broncos following abysmal Week 2 loss vs. Steelers
By Amir Farrell
For a second consecutive season under head coach Sean Payton, the Denver Broncos have found themselves in the losing column starting the regular season with an 0-2 record. Unfortunately for Denver's far-reaching postseason hopes, just two teams to start 0-2 have made the NFL playoffs since 2020.
Therefore, for rookie quarterback Bo Nix and Denver's young offense to complete the gauntlet of a schedule in front of them, they're going to have to defy the odds and solve their woes as soon as possible.
Denver Broncos Stock Up following Week 2 loss
P Riley Dixon
Yes, we have reached the point where the team's punter is the first up on the stock-up report rather than the most important positions on the roster. Veteran punter Riley Dixon booted six punts in the contest averaging 52.5 net yards per attempt and pinned three of them inside the 20-yard line putting Denver's defense in very favorable field positions. Through two weeks Dixon has quietly been one of Denver's best players and the statistics back it up. If the 31-year-old punter continues to perform at this level, it could be well within reason to believe he has a few All-Pro votes coming his way.
DE Zach Allen
Outside of superstar cornerback Patrick Surtain ll, who did struggle a bit during Sunday's matchup, defensive end Zach Allen has seemed to solidify himself as Denver's best defensive player. Allen picked up his first sack on the season in the second quarter on Steelers quarterback Justin Fields and racked up a handful of pressures as well. Even after losing new teammate John Franklin-Myers to a concussion early in the game, Allen still held his own while creating pressure in both the run and pass game. The veteran pass rusher is currently tied for fourth in the NFL in total pressures through two weeks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Denver Broncos Stock Down after loss to Steelers
RB Javonte Williams
As unfortunate as it may sound, the writing may already be on the wall for fourth-year running back Javonte Williams. In the final year of his rookie deal, Williams has been extremely underwhelming through two weeks of regular season action. The 24-year-old back has shown poor vision and does not possess the same contact balance he once did pre-injury. As head coach Sean Payton mentioned in Monday's session with the media, there were a few cuts and lanes that Williams left on the field. The Broncos need a spark in the run game and Williams is simply not providing that.
WR Courtland Sutton
Denver's highest-paid wide receiver has looked awful to start the season, to say the least. Courtland Sutton created little to no separation in Denver's loss on Sunday and was displaying a poor effort on his routes. How Sutton remains Denver's X receiver while Marvin Mims Jr. only played nine total offensive snaps is ridiculous to me. Sutton recorded just one reception for 26 yards in the loss. San Francisco's trade offer late in the offseason for Sutton sure does look pretty right about now.
T Garett Bolles
This could very well be offensive tackle Garett Bolles' last season in the orange and blue when it's all said and done. The veteran left tackle struggled with penalties blocking Pittsburgh's Alex Highsmith and overall made the passing game more difficult for quarterback Bo Nix. It certainly has not been the prettiest start to the season for the 32-year-old offensive lineman.
TE Greg Dulcich
Broncos third-year tight end Greg Dulcich had one of the worst performances from a tight end in Denver we have witnessed in a while. After battling back with numerous injuries, Dulcich was plagued with multiple drops in Sunday's loss and has shown no ability to create yards after the catch. The 24-year-old tight end totaled just three receptions for 16 yards despite receiving a team-high eight targets in the game.