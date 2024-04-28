3 massive mistakes Denver Broncos might regret after 2024 NFL Draft
Could the Denver Broncos have ended up making these massive mistakes during the 2024 NFL Draft?
2. No defensive tackle was drafted
The Denver Broncos did not select a defensive tackle during the 2024 NFL Draft, but it looks like they've brought in at least two UDFA defensive tackles in Jordan Miller from SMU and Jaylon Allen from Memphis. And I would be remiss if I did not mention the team committing highway robbery when they sent a measly sixth-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft for New York Jets DE John Franklin-Myers, who is a darn good football player and a legitimate pass rush threat.
All of a sudden, between the addition of JFM, the Broncos taking EDGE Jonah Elliss, and their other DT additions in Angelo Blackson and Malcolm Roach, the Broncos defensive front looks competent. However, I would have loved to have seen them take a stab on a defensive tackle during the NFL Draft, as the UDFAs they've brought in have a very small chance at making the roster.
It would have been nice to see Sean Payton and George Paton bring in a mid or late-round defensive tackle, as there is no guarantee that the additions they have made will pan out the way they hope.
3. Maybe the team should have traded down from Round 1
Many people have said that if the Denver Broncos did not take Bo Nix with the 12th pick, he'd have fallen way down in the first round and perhaps out of Round 1 entirely. That may have been the case, and it does make me think that the Broncos could have traded down some slots to acquire more capital and still land Nix.
Now yes, the argument here is that if you want "your guy" especially at QB, you go get him, so I am not at all mad that Denver took Nix at 12, but you have to wonder if he could have been drafted with the Eagles 22nd overall pick, which Denver perhaps could have traded down into. That would have also likely netted them one of Philly's two second-round picks and perhaps another pick included.
Anyway, this might not have a huge impact in the future, and they did kind of make up for it by selecting a second-round talent in Troy Franklin in the fourth-round, but you have to wonder if Denver did have an opening to trade down during the 2024 NFL Draft.