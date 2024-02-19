3 major Broncos questions ahead of 2024 NFL free agency
Some interesting questions regarding the Broncos could be answered soon. What can we expect from the team heading into free agency and the Draft?
Entering his second season with the Denver Broncos, there could be a positive step forward for Super Bowl champion head coach Sean Payton ... it all depends on what improvements can be made to the team, and what decisions are made with specific players.
Payton and the Broncos finished with an 8-9 win-loss record in the first season with him as the head coach, following the trade with the New Orleans Saints. Denver had ups and downs during the season starting with a 1-5 stretch in the first six games, then a 6-1 streak, and finally a 1-3 closing.
With the above being said, let's take a look at three important questions for the Broncos ahead of free agency and the Draft ...
1. Who will be the starting quarterback? (and every other question that goes along with that)
The Denver Broncos have not had a quarterback who started for three consecutive seasons since Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. The Russell Wilson era is likely over, especially with Friday news regarding his house. Russ had a better season under Payton compared to his first season with Denver under Nathaniel Hackett, but it looks like he is not the answer, and Sean might look for the next franchise quarterback in the upcoming April Draft, or in free agency.
During the end-of-the-season press conference, both general manager George Paton and head coach Sean Payton mentioned that there is still a chance that Russell Wilson could be the Broncos' starting quarterback in 2024. Wilson is set to have a $35.4 million cap hit, and exactly in one month, his projected 2025 salary ($55.4 million in cap hit) becomes guaranteed.
Russ could be traded, but the expectation is that he will be released. With the above being said regarding his 2025 salary, the Broncos must decide on Wilson soon. They could restructure his contract to save up cap space, or even for him to be the team's starting quarterback.
If they decide to cut Wilson, or if they find a trade partner (if Wilson waives his no-trade clause), the question would even be more interesting ... will they sign a veteran like Kirk Cousins or Baker Mayfield in free agency? Will they select one in the Draft? Will they do both? Signing a veteran like Jameis Winston/Sam Darnold plus a rookie seems like a very likely possibility.
There are multiple possibilities and it would be very interesting what the Broncos decide to do ...