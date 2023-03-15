3 Jerry Jeudy trade destinations for the Denver Broncos
The 2023 NFL free agent market at the wide receiver position is not very good, and two of the biggest names are already off the list with Jakobi Meyers heading to the Raiders and JuJu Smith-Schuster heading to the Patriots. The fact that those two players were near the top of this year's free agent crop at the position should lead us all to believe that the trade market for someone of Jerry Jeudy's caliber should be rather robust.
Though it seems opinions differ on that one.
Jeudy was, without question whatsoever, the best player the Denver Broncos had in 2023 offensively. It would seem counterintuitive to talk about trading him at all, much less for anything less than a significant building block or draft selection(s). Unless the Broncos are just in a hurry to trade Jeudy (or Courtland Sutton), accepting less than prime value for either player would be ridiculous, and they should just keep both for 2023 and see if the results on the field can be more valuable than any mid-round draft picks.
With that said, if teams are willing to pay top dollar in a trade for Jerry Jeudy, the Broncos may consider it. What teams may be willing to do that? Let's look at three.
Trade suitors for Denver Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy in 2023
1. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots have been linked to Jeudy recently, and for good reason. Their starting quarterback -- Mac Jones -- was one of Jeudy's quarterbacks in college at Alabama and the two already have tremendous chemistry together. Jeudy established himself as a first-round receiver alongside Mac Jones and Tua Tagovailoa in the 2018 and 2019 seasons at Alabama,
The Patriots are simply starving for receivers at the moment. They lost Jakobi Meyers and replaced him with JuJu Smith-Schuster on a three-year, $33 million deal. In today's wide receiver money, $11 million average annual value is basically WR2 or WR3 money, in some cases. Not that every team has three receivers making $11 million or more, but it's less substantial than it may seem on the surface.
The Patriots, despite signing Smith-Schuster, could still very well be in line to add a Denver Broncos receiver, and Jeudy -- with his chemistry with Mac Jones from their college days -- could make enough sense to part with some valuable NFL Draft capital.