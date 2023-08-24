3 ideal trade packages the Broncos can offer for Jonathan Taylor
Can the Denver Broncos make a competitive offer for Colts' stud RB Jonathan Taylor?
The second trade package has the Denver Broncos giving up their first-round pick in 2024, which would be quite hard to do, but in return, they get Jonathan Taylor and the Colts' third-round pick in 2024, which is likely going to be near the top of that round. In this scenario, Denver might be able to do what they did in 2023 and jump back into the bottom of the second round by packaging this hypothetical high third-round pick with another pick or two.
Denver did this to select Marvin Mims Jr. in the 2023 NFL Draft. You'll notice that I did not include Javonte Williams in this trade package. I'm not really sure what the team would do with Williams in this scenario, because I do think he'd hate being the RB2 yet again in Denver. It's clear that Javonte Williams is one of the best pure runners in football and is an RB1 in this league.
I'm going to get a little crazy with this last trade package. Denver desperately needs help along their defensive line, so this last package includes a Pro Bowl DT in DeForest Buckner. Jonathan Taylor is obviously coming to Denver in this deal, but what I have being sent to the Colts is Javonte Williams, Garett Bolles, and the Broncos' first-round pick in 2024.
Broncos' swing tackle Cameron Fleming does fit Denver's offensive scheme better, as Fleming is a better run-blocker than Bolles is, and the Broncos appear to be a run-first team. With DeForest Buckner approaching 30, he may not fit the rebuilding plan that the Colts have, so I don't think it's out of the question to think that Buckner can be traded at some point.