3 hardest matchups on the Denver Broncos schedule in the 2024 NFL Season
The Denver Broncos definitely have their fair share of tough matchups in the 2024 NFL Season. Let's dive into their three hardest. At the same time that the Broncos have some easier games on their 2024 schedule, they also have some tough games that are going to be brutal to endure.
Denver can be a breakout team in the 2024 NFL Season, but they're going to need to scrape together a winning record to be considered that. Let's highlight the three hardest games on their schedule for the 2024
Week 9 @ Baltimore Ravens
The Denver Broncos will have a handful to deal with when they travel to Baltimore to face the Ravens in Week 9 of the 2024 NFL Season. While the Ravens did lose a good bit this offseason, they're still much more talented than the Broncos and now have a two-time NFL MVP in Lamar Jackson.
One thing to note is that they lost two 2023 starters along the offensive line in John Simpson and Morgan Moses. Furthermore, their stud defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, is now with the Seattle Seahawks as their head coach. So while the Ravens won't be quite as good as they were in 2023, it's not like this team is a slouch, either.
Denver will have their hands full and I would not be surprised to see them lose by double-digits.
Week 10 @ Kansas City Chiefs
Any game against the Kansas City Chiefs for any team is going to be insanely hard. The Broncos will travel to Kansas City in Week 10, so right after their brutal game against the Ravens. Denver has last beaten KC at their place in 2015, so it's been almost 10 years. The Broncos did end their losing streak versus the Chiefs at home during the 2023 NFL Season.
It was actually a blowout, for what that is worth. The Chiefs hope to field an improved offense this coming season with the wide receiver additions of Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy. Worthy ran the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Combine history, so the Chiefs may have found their next Tyreek Hill.
Can Denver go into KC for the first time in nearly 10 years and pull off the upset?
Week 17 @ Cincinnati Bengals
The Denver Broncos second to last game of the 2024 NFL Season and last away game comes against the Bengals in Cincinnati. The two teams played in Denver in 2021 with the Bengals coming away with the victory. The one thing that could end up saving the Denver Broncos here is the health of Joe Burrow. He has never played a full season in his NFL career and has not proven to be a reliable player in that regard each season.
The Bengals offensive lines have been shaky in recent years, so it's not all on Burrow. Nonetheless, I am expecting Burrow to be out there, which is bad news for the Denver Broncos. They'll have to deal with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on offense and also deal with guys like Trey Hendrickson and Sheldon Rankins on defense.
The best-case scenario for the Denver Broncos here is that they are competing for a Wild Card spot and perhaps need this win to stay alive.