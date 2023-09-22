3 guarantees for the Denver Broncos in the next calendar year
These changes are guaranteed to happen in the next calendar year for the Denver Broncos.
While a lot has changed for the Denver Broncos over the last year, there is surely going to be more change on the horizon for the franchise that is starving for winning football. The 2023 Denver Broncos are off to a pretty bad start, on one side of the ball at least. They are 0-2 thanks to their poor defense.
What makes it the most frustrating is that the offense has looked better. The Broncos lead the league in points per drive and Russell Wilson has already thrown five touchdown passes. Offensively, I think Denver is only going to get better with more time playing in Sean Payton's scheme.
Vance Joseph, the team's defensive coordinator, has had a pretty rough start to his second tenure in Denver. However, if we're being honest, the defense does not have as much talent as we originally thought, so that is a consideration to be made. Well, I think there are some obvious things that are going to happen to this team within the next calendar year. Let's go over those.
1. Guarantee: The Denver Broncos will run it back with Russell Wilson in 2024
Russell Wilson is back. He is cooking, as some might say. He's got a passer rating of over 100 and has already thrown five touchdown passes. He's on pace to throw for over 40 TDs and have over 4,000 yards. Unless Wilson falls off a cliff over the next 15 games, he'll be back in Denver once again for his third year with the team. If Wilson can continue this efficient play up, I think that will prove to Sean Payton that the veteran QB still has something left in the tank and will continue to ride with him.
That doesn't mean the Broncos won't take a chance on a QB in the 2024 NFL Draft, though. That is always a possibility because Wilson turns 35 late in the 2023 NFL season, so he'll be entering his age-36 season in 2024.