3 great free agents Broncos could have signed but didn't
The Broncos should have signed these 3 players.
2. Jordan Elliott, DT
An extremely talented interior defensive lineman, Jordan Elliot played the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns before signing a two-year, $10 million deal with the San Francisco 49ers. Elliot is 6'4" and over 300 lbs, so he's got great size for the defensive interior.
In fact, according to ESPN's rankings, Jordan Elliott ranked sixth among all defensive tackles in run stop win rate, so he's very elite in stopping the run. And yeah, the Denver Broncos could not stop the run at all in 2023, allowing the second most rushing yards in the NFL and highest yards per carry. Now the team did bring in a talent run stuffer in Malcolm Roach, but he's no Jordan Elliott.
And for just a couple more million, the Denver Broncos likely could have inserted Jordan Elliott into their defensive lineup. Elliott is also young, just 26 years old, so it's not like this would have been a Band-Aid signing. He could have been a logical part of a roster rebuild for the Broncos.
Hopefully, the team has additional plans to fix the defensive line outside of the Roach signing. DJ Jones is somehow still on the team, and the only other DL of note is Zach Allen, who is an excellent player. The Broncos could work the 2024 NFL Draft board into their favor and perhaps find themselves selecting in the second round, where a ton of talent will be.