3 great free agents Broncos could have signed but didn't
The Broncos should have signed these 3 players.
It's clear that the Denver Broncos are going to be rebuilding the team, but that should not have stopped them from making some smart free agent decisions. The Broncos are clearly embracing a certain plan here based on their free agency moves. They have made a few modest moves thus far.
Part of a rebuild is bringing in some young talent, or, to expand upon that, bringing in some young talent that might just need some proper coaching. Free agency signings that are low-cost, low-risk, and high-reward is precisely what Denver should have done, but they didn't really do that, and many of those players who fit that criteria are on different teams.
These three free agents would have been great for Denver, but they missed out on signing them.
1. Jeff Okudah, CB
The Denver Broncos do not have a viable CB2 on the roster, and Jeff Okudah would have made quite a bit of sense for the Broncos as a high-upside reclamation project. He is formerly the third overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and has played for the Detroit Lions and Atlanta Falcons, signing with the Houston Texans in free agency for a few million dollars.
Okudah is still just 25 years old and has unfortunately never played a full season. He does get hurt a lot, but given his upside, youth, and cost, he would have fit the Denver Broncos rebuilding status like a glove.