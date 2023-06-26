3 free agents who could immediately start for the Denver Broncos
There are still a ton of quality free agents left on the market, and I think a few of them could come in and immediately start for the Denver Broncos. Just because free agency is largely over does not mean teams still can't add quality players.
There are still quite a few players left on the market who could provide a significant boost to whoever was to sign them. The Denver Broncos did dabble quite a bit in free agency this year, spending more money than any other team in FA.
It's clear that the club is gearing towards a win-now mindset, and I don't think there's room to disagree there. They believe that they can win in the AFC this year or they wouldn't have spent over $200 million in free agency. I do think with the number of players left on the market, we can find a few who could come in and start immediately for the Denver Broncos.
And honestly, something like that at this point feels rare. Unless a team suffers an injury to a starter, there really isn't much they could do to improve their roster outside of depth signings. There are instances here and there where a free agent of note is holding out for a good offer, and we see that now with players like Dalvin Cook and DeAndre Hopkins.
Let's look at three free agents who could come in now and immediately start for the Denver Broncos.
1. John Johnson III, safety
John Johnson III is one of the better safeties in the NFL and has spent his six-year NFL career with the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns. He's played both strong safety and free safety but is someone who the Broncos could play close to the line of scrimmage if they wanted. He's in the mold of Kareem Jackson and Budda Baker in that regard.
He's got three seasons of at least 101 tot tackles and has also added 12 interceptions and 41 passes defended. He was a 17-game starter for the Browns last year, and he came over to Cleveland on a free agency deal for the 2021 season. Set to turn just 28 years old at the end of the 2023 season, John Johnson III and Justin Simmons would form the best safety tandem in the NFL.