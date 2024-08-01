3 free agents the Denver Broncos must sign with the preseason looming
Justin Simmons, S
We're now so deep into the offseason that even guys like Kareem Jackson are finding teams for 2024. Yes, that Kareem Jackson. He signed with the Buffalo Bills, so that makes yet another safety not nearly as talented as Justin Simmons to sign with a team. We truly do not know why Simmons is still on the market, but you have to figure that money has something to do with it.
With the free agent safety market being quite saturated all offseasons, the players have seen their value decline a bit, but for Simmons to still be on the market is quite telling. The Denver Broncos signed safety Brandon Jones in free agency, but he could be out more than a week with a hamstring injury:
With Jones now injured, Caden Sterns being injury-prone, and PJ Locke III kind of just existing, the Broncos must entertain the idea of bringing Justin Simmons back. Now yes, Simmons may not have any interest in returning to the team. If they cut him, I would not personally expect Simmons to want to sign back, but you never know.
The Broncos must add another body in the secondary, and Justin Simmons has to be considered.
Carl Lawson, DE
The Denver Broncos improved defensive line appears to be having a strong training camp thus far, but why not continue to add here? As recently as the 2022 NFL Season with the New York Jets, Carl Lawson racked up seven sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 24 QB hits.
He had a whopping 32 QB hits in the 2020 NFL Season with the Cincinnati Bengals. There's no denying that Lawson knows how to get to the QB, but he fell out of favor with the Jets in the 2023 NFL Season, and he still remains on the market. Adding Lawson as a depth option simply cannot hurt, as the Broncos DL could still use another body.
The top DL players for the Broncos are Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers, Malcolm Roach, and Angelo Blackson
It can't hurt to add someone like Carl Lawson on a cheap deal. At worst, the Broncos added a player who simply doesn't have it anymore, and can only break into the lineup on occasion as a rotational guy. But to me, the upside with Lawson is obvious.