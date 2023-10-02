3 free agents the Denver Broncos should sign after Week 4 win
The Denver Broncos temporarily saved their 2023 season after a scrappy Week 4 win.
The Denver Broncos saved their season, for now, after their Week 4 win against the Chicago Bears. They should consider signing these three free agents before Week 5. The Broncos are probably not close to a playoff team, and it's unfortunately due to their defense.
Russell Wilson and the offense have been on fire this season, averaging 25 points per game thus far through four games. Wilson ranks inside the top three in passing touchdowns and passer rating. Sean Payton has this unit in a good spot, but the defense being the worst in the NFL is really frustrating. Honestly, even if Denver had the 20th-ranked defense, this team would be 2-2, at least.
It's a giant mess on that side of the ball, regardless if the defense sacked Justin Fields four games and scored a TD. The unit is still bad, and the Broncos would be wise to sign these three free agents if they have any hope of salvaging this season.
3 free agents the Denver Broncos should sign after Week 4 win
1. Eric Rowe, S
The Denver Broncos need to bring in reinforcements into their secondary, which allowed a bad QB in Justin Fields to have the best passing game of his career. Fields threw a whopping four touchdowns and had over 300 yards and an 80% completion percentage. That simply cannot happen. Fields is dreadfully bad and them allowing Fields to look like he did is probably worse than allowing 70 points to the Miami Dolphins.
Anyway, a quality, veteran DB who could certainly help is Eric Rowe, who has stops with three teams over his career. In 100 career regular season games, Rowe has 41 passes defended, 5 interceptions, and 381 total tackles.