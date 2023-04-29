3 free agents the Broncos should sign after the 2023 NFL Draft
3. Ezekiel Elliott, Running back
The Denver Broncos did not pick a running back in the 2023 NFL Draft, and that surprises me a bit. They added Samaje Perine over the offseason on a two-year contract. He's been nothing more than a backup in the NFL but does have a tough running attitude and has pass-catching ability.
There's also no guarantee at all that Javonte Williams will be ready for week one, and even if he is, there's no guarantee that he'll at all be back to the Javonte Williams of old. He did endure a serious knee injury, so I think this is something that could take weeks to fully return from.
For that reason, the Broncos should consider signing Ezekiel Elliott, who was cut by the Dallas Cowboys earlier this offseason. The former Cowboy has over 8,000 rushing yards over seven seasons and was the best RB in football at one point.
He has fallen off as a runner over the last couple of seasons, but I think a fit in Denver could be perfect. Elliott would never have to take the bellcow-share of carries, and that's not who he is anymore.
But could he be effective with 10 carries per game, splitting time with Perine and Williams? I think he could.