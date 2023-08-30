3 free agents Broncos should sign after wave of roster cuts around the NFL
Could the Denver Broncos make some solid FA additions after major roster cuts?
There have been a plethora of roster cuts made across the NFL in recent days. Should the Denver Broncos add some free agents after their initial 53-man roster? So at this point, 53-man rosters are set, and if the Broncos want to add an external free agent to the active roster, they'd have to part with someone already on the 53-man roster.
Below you can view the Denver Broncos' initial 53-man roster:
The team will also make some small tweaks here and there like placing a few players on the short-term injured reserve, which would open up spots on the active roster. Honestly, knowing how all of the ins and outs with roster procedures can be quite confusing, so we'll save that for another time.
What we can see now, though, is about 98% of what the Denver Broncos will be in 2023. I do think there could be some stellar free agency moves left to be made. Let's make three of them for the Denver Broncos.
1. Chosen Anderson, WR (Formerly Robbie Anderson)
Chosen Anderson was formerly known as Robbie Anderson and is a former 1,000 yard receiver in the NFL. Here's the thing about Anderson: he's fast and he can catch passes, and that's kind of what the Denver Broncos need right now. Their WR core has taken quite the hit this offseason. All of Tim Patrick, KJ Hamler, and Jalen Virgil look to be out of the picture for the long-term, and Jerry Jeudy could miss a game or two in the regular season.
At this point, Denver is not going to find a ton of talent on the free agent market, but I do like the idea of Chosen Anderson to help bolster this WR core. He's got nearly 400 receptions and 5,000 receiving yards during his seven-year NFL career. His 17-game averages come out to be 57 receptions for 759 yards and four scores.
Even as a fourth option at WR, Chosen Anderson could make a lot of sense for Denver.