3 free agents Broncos fans won't miss if they don't return in 2024
The Denver Broncos will have some big decisions to make when the free-agent signing period starts this spring, but if the team chooses to move on from these three players, it likely won't bother much of Broncos Country.
Adam Trautman, Tight End
The tight end position is going to be one that the Broncos really need to dig deep into this offseason, though resources could definitely be limited. That is why the team can't spend those resources on Adam Trautman, who is a nice player but doesn't do much to move the needle.
Sean Payton brought him over after having him in New Orleans, a place he never did much either. The team traded away Albert Okwuegbunam before the season started, shrinking the depth chart at the position and leaving the Broncos with Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz (a blocking tight end) and undrafted free agent Nate Adkins to begin the season at tight end.
Trautman finished the season with 22 catches for 204 yards and three touchdowns, which was actually a career-high, but it's just not enough production, particularly when the wide receiver group was also thin.
He did have an incredible touchdown reception against the Cleveland Browns, but the Broncos are just going to need more from the tight end position.
The Broncos had a grand total of 39 receptions from tight ends this season. Lucas Krull, who wasn't placed on the active roster until mid-December, finished second on the team at the position with only eight receptions.
Going forward, the Broncos may have something in Krull. They will also need to have Dulcich actually take the field as he has spent most of his career dealing with injuries. The team could also consider finding another tight end in the draft.
But Trautman shouldn't be part of the plans going forward.