3 free-agent moves from AFC West rivals that should worry Broncos fans
We know what the Denver Broncos have done in free agency, let's check in on some moves made by the other teams in the AFC West.
The Denver Broncos have fluttered around the bottom of the AFC West standings for far too long, but with some of the moves made by the teams in the division this offseason, coupled with the team's apparent approach to start a rebuild, that may not change anytime soon.
The Broncos have not fared well against the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders in recent years and though they have managed to beat the Los Angeles Chargers more often than not, the Bolts made one of the best moves of the entire offseason when they brought in Jim Harbaugh to be the team's new head coach.
Looking around at what the other three teams have done so far in free agency, here are the moves that fans inside Broncos Country should be most worried about.
Christian Wilkins, DL, Las Vegas Raiders
Other Las Vegas Raiders free-agent signings (so far):
Gardner Minshew, QB
Harrison Bryant, TE
The Raiders made one of the biggest moves in free agency thus far when they were able to nab former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, one of the better defensive linemen in all of football.
The former first-round pick has over 350 tackles in his career to go along with 20.5 sacks. He is also known for being able to bat down balls at the line of scrimmage and is still just 28 years old. He should be a force up front for the Raiders for years to come.
The Raiders also signed Garnder Minshew to bring stability to the quarterback position and Harrison Bryant to replace Austin Hooper, who left for the New England Patriots. The team also lost defensive back Amik Robertson and offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor along with running back Josh Jacobs, who joined the Green Bay Packers.
Broncos fans should be especially happy about Jacobs' departure, as he absolutely killed the Broncos on a regular basis.
But the signing of Wilkins is big, particularly when you put him on the same defensive line as Maxx Crosby. If that makes Crosby even better than he has already been, which presumably, it will, that's scary.