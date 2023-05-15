3 free agency moves we wish we would have seen the Broncos make
Three free agency moves we wish we would have seen the Broncos make
3. We wish the Broncos would have signed an EDGE rusher
The one unit that does truly scare me on defense is the EDGE group. Baron Browning and Randy Gregory can be a solid duo of pass-rushing specialists, but their floor is quite low. Baron Browning is quite new to the position and Gregory simply cannot stay on the field.
2022 second-round draft pick Nik Bonitto wasn't all that in year one and the team recently cut Jacob Martin, who had figured to serve as solid depth. Right now, I am worried that the Broncos won't be able to get to the QB effectively.
They surely can still sign someone. There are a ton of quality free agents left. However, some of the names that Denver could have signed are gone now and with other teams. If Gregory goes down again or Browning isn't continuing to develop as a pass rusher, the Broncos could be in serious trouble.
Sure, there will be some free agent pass rushers available when the season begins and during if the Broncos need a boost, but it's better to bring someone in now, kind of like how we have car insurance but don't actively use it.