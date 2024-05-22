3 former Broncos players still unemployed as OTAs arrive in 2024
The offseason programs for all 32 NFL teams are getting underway, and somewhat shockingly (at least in some cases), a handful of former Denver Broncos players remain unemployed and still looking for teams for the 2024 season.
There could be a variety of reasons for this. Perhaps part of it has to do with supply and demand. It could be that the price tag on the player is too high. It could be, at this stage, that teams are waiting until veteran contracts are non-guaranteed after June 1.
Whatever the case, there are some notable former Broncos players still sitting out there in free agency. Let's take a look at a handful of those names.
1. Justin Simmons, safety
Out of all available free agents in the NFL right now, Justin Simmons is perhaps the most shocking overall. When the Broncos cut Simmons earlier this offseason, I thought it would merely be a matter of moments before we found out what his new team would be. If anything, maybe it would have been a couple of days to sort through the best offers.
Unfortunately, at this point, there's been no traction on anything. We've barely even heard any rumors. We haven't heard of Simmons taking visits to other teams, and we haven't heard of him being close to signing any deal with any team.
That could all change rather quickly, but near the end of May, Simmons remains a free agent. Some team is going to be getting a great leader and ballhawk for their defensive backfield as no NFL player has more interceptions than Simmons (30) since 2016.