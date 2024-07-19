3 established alphas on the Denver Broncos roster for the 2024 NFL Season
Being an alpha involves being powerful, established, and dominant. Do the Denver Broncos have any on their roster heading into the 2024 NFL Season? The Broncos seem to be building something sustainable, as they have recently extended guard Quinn Meinerz on an $80 million deal, pouring even more money into their offensive line, which is a wise allocation of resources.
They also have a rookie QB who fits the offense like a glove and a plethora of younger players on both sides of the ball that could end up being long-term pieces for the team. The direction of the franchise seems to be trending in the right direction at the moment.
Let's dive into three established alpha players the Denver Broncos have on their roster for the 2024 NFL Season.
3 established alphas on the Denver Broncos roster for the 2024 NFL Season
OG Quinn Meinerz
The Denver Broncos best player along the offensive line is right guard Quinn Meinerz, who recently inked a four-year, $80 million deal, making him a $20 million per year guard. Meinerz is truly a top-3 guard in the NFL, and he is very clearly the best run-blocking guard in the NFL. He's extremely powerful at the point of attack and is someone who can finish blocks better than most.
Just check this out:
There is no denying how good Meinerz is. Being an alpha is precisely that he embodies, as he came from a Division III school, so he's also had to work harder than most to get to where he is today. The Denver Broncos did the right thing by extending Meinerz, and I am sure some in Broncos Country were shocked at the pricetag, but the guard market did explode this offseason.
Now that the Denver Broncos have locked up their best offensive linemen for years to come, they can turn their focus to another alpha who is in need of a contract extension...