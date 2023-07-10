3 enticing offensive position battles ahead of Denver Broncos training camp
By Amir Farrell
RB Tyler Badie vs RB Tony Jones Jr.
With the top two spots seemingly locked in with RBs Javonte Williams and Samaje Perine, second-year RB Tyler Badie and veteran RB Tony Jones Jr. seem to be the two players "in the hunt" for the final spot on the depth chart.
While Tony Jones Jr. doesn't bring any exciting attributes to the offense, he does bring familiarity to Denver as he previously played under Sean Payton in New Orleans during 2020 and 2021. On the other hand, young RB Tyler Badie is a sleeper candidate to make the final roster simply due to his high ceiling as a receiving back in Sean Payton's offense. Experience in an offense vs potential in an offense? Age vs youth? Which does Payton prefer?
Judging from what Payton has preferred in his running backs in the third string spot in the past, it seems Badie may be a better fit from a schematic standpoint however, will ultimately come down to their respective performances at training camp, but I can confidently say these are your front runners for the third string RB position. It would be a surprise if UDFA rookie Jaleel McLaughlin snuck in as a serious candidate however, should not be ruled out, especially after Phillip Lindsay's unexpected emergence in 2018.
Overall, it should be an exciting competition between both Jones Jr. and Badie as they are looking to earn the privilege of playing under one of the NFL's better play-callers in Sean Payton who utilizes the RB position to perfection, even with how widely undervalued the position is across the league. Offensive position battles during this year's training camp should be one for the ages.