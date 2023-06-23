3 Denver Broncos roster sleepers for 2023 season that deserve more hype
By Amir Farrell
Despite the Denver Broncos roster appearing solidified in a few areas on the team, numerous competitions will be taking place at different position groups for the remainder of the offseason during training camp and even in the preseason.
With needed depth in the secondary, needed speed at the WR position, and an ongoing competition at RB for the team's third-string spot, George Paton and the Broncos' front office did a great job of filling holes to ensure injuries will not significantly hold back this team from success as it has in prior years. Here are three Denver Broncos roster sleepers that have gone completely under the radar and will have a much bigger impact on the field than most fans anticipate:
Denver Broncos CB Tremon Smith
With the encouraging emergence of CB Damarri Mathis in his rookie campaign and the Broncos' faith shown in rookie CB Riley Moss by sacrificing hefty trade value in order to trade up for the 23-year-old, CB Tremon Smith is a name that simply has not been talked about enough.
Smith, 26, is in the prime of his career yet, still has not had a breakout season due to a lack of playing time in the secondary. Starting just five games total in his five-year career, Smith has 56 combined tackles, two interceptions (both of which came against Dallas in 2022), five passes defended, and three forced fumbles. In 2022, he was targeted just 16 times in 202 defensive snaps and allowed a mere 54.4 passer rating and 56.3% completion while surrendering a touchdown in pass coverage.
Smith has shown the versatility to move between nickel and outside corner when asked to and will ultimately be an underrated component of Denver's secondary if DC Vance Joseph chooses to utilize him in that manner. Not to mention, Smith also provides elite special teams value to a team that has ranked nearly dead last in that category over the last few seasons. He will step in right away and immediately compete for the team's starting punt returner and kick returner positions as he did very effectively during his time in Houston where he returned 40 kicks (one for a touchdown) and four punts.
Considering, former Texans defensive play-caller, Lovie Smith's frequent tendencies of running a Tampa 2 based formation in 2022, it speaks to how Tremon Smith is well capable of 'holding his own' on an island if need be. The Tampa 2 concept consists of only two cornerbacks isolated on the field with the obvious safety help in the back end of the secondary. When asked to execute his assignments, Smith did a very exceptional job, all things considered.
Given his NFL experience and Denver's need for additional CB depth and a starting returner, Smith is an excellent addition to the Broncos and instantly raises the floor of the team's secondary and special teams. Don't be surprised if Tremon Smith earns himself a special teams captain patch after the preseason as well.