3 enticing offensive position battles ahead of Denver Broncos training camp
By Amir Farrell
As we near closer and closer to the official start of Denver Broncos training camp, the discussion now surrounds Denver's position battles and which specific players are destined to make the team or potentially be on their way out. With much more added talent this time around as opposed to last offseason, Broncos fans are in for a real treat over the next few months.
The additions of WR Marquez Callaway, WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, CB Riley Moss, WR Marvin Mims Jr., LB Drew Sanders, CB Tremon Smith, and more will not only raise the floor of team success in 2023 but change the futures of multiple players on the roster. Therefore, many players know what is at risk and can potentially result in a few surprises at certain position groups. Here are three training camp battles you absolutely must look out for throughout late July and early August.
WR KJ Hamler vs WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey
The back half of Denver's WR depth chart is as stacked as it has been in quite some time and is going to be an exciting unit to watch over the course of training camp in terms of which receivers will make more plays than the others. For fourth-year WR KJ Hamler, it has been a devastating start to his career and 2023 looks to be easily the most important season of his NFL career yet. From being projected as a third-string receiver at the beginning of the 2022 season to now being considered on the "roster bubble" is quite jaw-dropping and is only due to his concerns with health.
In the last four years, Hamler has undergone four different surgeries and has struggled to stay on the field. However, when available, Hamler has shown to be a serious threat in the receiving game and especially downfield. On a few occasions in 2022, Hamler had massive gains of 30-40+ yards connecting with QB Russell Wilson and almost building chemistry at times. However, being at the bottom of the depth chart, it is going to take a historic performance at training camp in Dove Valley for Hamler to have anywhere near the opportunity he had in previous years.
As for free agent addition Lil'Jordan Humphrey, he will simply bring the needed special teams value that KJ Hamler has yet to provide. Humphrey has shown to be an incredible gunner and tackler on special teams and has also showcased his impressive ability to down punts inside the 10-yard line, thus creating beneficial field position for the defense. While Hamler could prove himself as a valuable special teamer, it is unlikely he'll match the provision of Humphrey and thus might place him at a disadvantage. However, at training camp, anything can happen and if Hamler stacks huge performances in the offense, Humphrey might find his chances of making the roster slim.