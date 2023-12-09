3 Denver Broncos you forgot about who can still impact team ahead of playoffs
Who are some Broncos players who can still make an impact on the roster during Denver's playoff push?
By Amir Farrell
With just five weeks remaining on the season, injury luck has been a massive advantage for the Denver Broncos in terms of having the majority of their 53-man roster available week in and week out. Heading into Denver's Week 14 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Broncos have just one player ruled questionable -- running back Samaje Perine (knee).
However, despite the Broncos' turnaround in becoming a relatively completely healthy team, coaches will expect perhaps a few "quiet" players to start making some noise down the stretch in an effort to contend for the postseason. Of those players consist of a select group of starters who have either dealt with injuries throughout the season or have simply not lived up to expectations to this point in the year. With the AFC playoff picture remaining wide open for the final three seeds, the Broncos will require every member of their 53-man roster to step up to the task in any shape or form.
3 Broncos you may have forgotten about who can still impact the roster ahead of playoffs:
1. TE Greg Dulcich
To say it has been a frustrating sophomore season in the NFL for tight end Greg Dulcich would be an understatement. The 23-year-old vertical threat out of UCLA has appeared in just two games this season and played just 32 snaps before suffering consecutive hamstring injuries that have caused him to be placed on the injured reserve twice. Missing 10 games this season, Dulcich has been eager to get back onto the field and is making slow progress towards a return and could potentially be back in time for the final three games of the season and possibly even the playoffs.
In 10 games in 2022, Dulcich strung together 411 yards on just 33 receptions and eventually became a favored target for quarterback Russell Wilson once he was activated from the IR. When healthy, Dulcich possesses a special ability to create separation at the tight end position and provides a versatile skill set that separates himself from other plays at his position.
Having an impressive ability to stretch the field, the young tight end opens up Denver's playbook making it much easier for receivers like Jerry Jeudy to make plays in space, similar to what we witnessed in the final five games of the 2022 season. In a very lackluster tight end room in Denver, the Broncos could surely benefit from having Dulcich's presence back in the offense. His return could be sneaky important for Sean Payton's passing attack as the Broncos make a push for a spot in the postseason.