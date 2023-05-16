3 Denver Broncos who won't be back with the team in 2024
Looking way ahead to the 2024 season, which players currently on the Denver Broncos will not be back when 2024 rolls around? The Denver Broncos do not have a ton of big-name free agents at the end of the 2023 season.
They should be in a decent spot come the 2024 offseason, which may allow them to be more aggressive in continuing to improve the roster. There are a few players, though, who will be with the team in 2023 but to me, won't be on the Denver Broncos come the 2024 season.
Who are they?
Tim Patrick, WR
Tim Patrick tore his ACL last offseason and missed all of the 2022 season. Now, though, he's ready to go and should be 100% for week one, which is awesome. It's clear how much he was missed in the lineup in 2022.
Patrick unfortunately is entering his age-30 season, so he's starting to get up there in age. He's also under contract through the 2024 season, so the Broncos have two years of control left with him. However, I think 2023 may be his last year with the team.
Contractually, the Broncos could save nearly $10 million if they cut Tim Patrick next offseason. With offseason wide receiver additions of Marvin Mims Jr and Marquez Callaway, and a potential Jerry Jeudy extension looming, Patrick could be the odd man out.