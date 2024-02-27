Predominantly Orange
3 Denver Broncos who have the most trade value in 2024

Are these three players on the Denver Broncos the mot valuable in hypothetical trades?

By Lou Scataglia

The Denver Broncos might be in a place where they trade veteran players this offseason. Do these three players have the most trade value on the roster? Without a second-round pick in 2024, the team might be in a place to trade away a veteran player to try and recoup draft capital. Some may argue that trading away a veteran player for capital is just filling one hole (more draft picks) only to create another.

I totally understand that mindset, but if the offers are strong enough, I think Denver should jump on the chance to trade someone. When looking at the roster, I think it's pretty clear which player would fetch the most in a trade. Well, what about other players? Which three players on the Denver Broncos roster would fetch the most in a trade this offseason?

1. Patrick Surtain II, CB

This isn't news. If the Broncos wanted to make a bold move to recoup the lost draft capital with the Russell Wilson trade, Patrick Surtain II would easily fetch the most in a hypothetical trade. I personally think the Broncos do need to trade PS2 this offseason, as the potential return could be great. I understand that Denver would be creating a huge need at CB, but the possibility of them getting multiple first-round picks back is a better value to the team than extending Surtain for over $20 million per year.

I don't think the Broncos are in a roster position to be handing over a CB a ton of money on a contract extension. They should prioritize other more important positions, and trading Surtain can aid in that. I think Denver could get two first-round picks back for PS2.

