Three Denver Broncos who cannot afford to regress in the 2023 season
2. Damarri Mathis, CB
Some may think this is an odd pick, but Mathis was just OK as a rookie. He did improve as the season went on and finished with seven passes defended, 65 total tackles, and one tackle for loss. Mathis is currently slated to be the starter opposite Patrick Surtain II, but the Denver Broncos did use a draft pick on a cornerback in 2023.
Riley Moss has quite a few qualities desired in a starting CB, and I don't think we should just assume Mathis is safe in his starting role. If he has some year two struggles, don't be surprised if he gets yanked in favor of Moss.
3. Russell Wilson, QB
Russell Wilson might have the most at stake of any player in the NFL heading into the 2023 season. Even though the financial impact would be quite tough to endure, the Denver Broncos could pull off releasing Wilson if he stinks it up in 2023.
The team also signed Jarrett Stidham in free agency, and Sean Payton talked him up quite a bit, so part of me thinks that Stidham is a bit of a project for Payton and the hope there might be him taking over as the starting QB at some point.
Payton has final say on the roster and no connections to Wilson. Now, it is hard to imagine Wilson playing as poorly in 2023 as he did in 2022, but anything can happen. If Russell Wilson does regress in 2023, or even just plays as poorly as he did in 2022, not only would his starting job with the Broncos end, but he may never get the chance to be a starter in the NFL again.