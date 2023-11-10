3 Denver Broncos who are about to explode in the second half of 2023
-This young pass rusher is going to take off
-One of the Broncos' RBs is finding his footing...
-A wide receiver eager for more touches?
The Denver Broncos got their bye week at a perfect time, and I think three players in particular are going to explode in the second half of the 2023 NFL Season. If the Denver Broncos want to make a late-season push, they'll need some hefty performances from their younger players and some of their more experienced ones.
Fortunately, a lot of the "good" that we've seen this year from the team is from some of their younger players, which is awesome. Hopefully, those players in mind can continue to play well or even continue to develop into their stride in 2023. The Broncos do have a not-terrible schedule to end the season, so if they could get a win versus the Buffalo Bills, the season might have some legs.
On both sides of the ball, the Denver Broncos will need to see some improvement if they want to finish out strong in 2023. Let's cover three players who are going to take off during the rest of the 2023 season.
3 Denver Broncos who are about to explode in the second half of 2023
1. Baron Browning, EDGE
Baron Browning began the season on the shelf with an injury and has played in Weeks 7 and 8 for the team. Well, in two games, Browning has been a total force. He's racked up 2.0 sacks, one pass defended, one forced fumble, five total tackles, two tackles for loss, and three QB hits. Browning has been winning his pass-rush reps with ease. Check this out:
Obviously, Browning doesn't have massive numbers since he's been back for just two games, but the fact that he seems to be hitting his stride already is encouraging. I think Browning continues to get comfortable on the field after not playing in an NFL game for months. And perhaps the Broncos would finally begin to see their next great pass rusher take off.