3 Denver Broncos starters who can still be benched with poor camp, preseason
There is still time, unfortunately, for a few starters to end up on the bench come week one if their performances during the rest of the offseason are not up to par
3. Someone at wide receiver could lose their spot on the depth chart
This one is kind of cheating, but with the injuries to Tim Patrick and KJ Hamler, the wide receiver situation got much more interesting. Second-round draft pick Marvin Mims Jr is projected to start for the Broncos, according to ESPN.com, but I don't think it's a guarantee that he makes the starting lineup.
Other veterans like Marquez Callaway, Brandon Johnson, Lil'Jordan Humphrey, Jalen Virgil, and Kendall Hinton might all be vying for two or three remaining spots. I think there is still so much to decide on here. It's a foregone conclusion that Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy are the top two wide receivers on the roster, but I think as early as the WR3 spot we could see some fireworks.
Marquez Callaway's 2021 season with Sean Payton could indicate that he can pick up where he left off and slide into that role. Perhaps if Mims earns a starting spot, we're talking about Callaway, Johnson, etc. vying for those last few spots on the roster. Honestly, I do not care who is it. Whoever is playing the best on the field should earn that roster spot.